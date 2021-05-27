Something went wrong - please try again later.

An exhibitionist who would sometimes spend up to four hours a day pleasuring himself in front of neighbours has been put on the sex offender’s register.

On multiple occasions, over many weeks, Rory Kerr was spotted exposing himself in his back garden in Boddam – all in plain view of appalled neighbours.

He even messaged one woman and asked her to “check the bird house” in her back garden so that he would be caught in the act.