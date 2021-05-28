Something went wrong - please try again later.

It’s set to be a scorcher this weekend with temperatures across the north and north-east of Scotland forecast to be the highest they’ve been so far this year.

Temperatures in other areas of the country, including Glasgow and Edinburgh, reached highs of 20 degrees last month, but the north and north-east haven’t yet bypassed 18.

Though Friday is due to be cloudy, the sun should start peeking through on Saturday, with temperatures increasing as the weekend goes on.

By Sunday, we should expect to see widespread blue skies and sunshine, with temperatures in some areas across the north and north-east due to go above 22 degrees moving into next week.

A spokesman from the Met Office said: “Warmer conditions are set to continue through the weekend. We could see 21 as a high on Saturday, certainly mild temperatures in comparison to what we’ve had of late.

“Those temperatures are to remain high into the beginning of next week, potentially even lasting through Tuesday into Wednesday as well.”

The sun can be particularly strong at this time of year, so sun cream will be essential.

Beaches, beauty spots and outdoor hospitality are set to be bustling as Scotland continues to come out of coronavirus restrictions.

Whether you’re in Aberdeen, Inverness, Aviemore, Fort William, Moray or the Northern Isles, here’s what you can expect in your area this weekend:

Aberdeen

© Scott Baxter / PRESS AND JOURNAL

Despite low cloud throughout the day on Friday, the sky should be clearer on Saturday with temperatures due to peak at around 16 degrees.

Sunday is due to be even warmer, with highs of 19 degrees and clearer skies.

Aberdeen Beach is a popular spot during warm weather, and the area is due to be regenerated in the near future.

Inverness

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

The weather in Inverness has come a long way since disruptive heavy rain on Monday, May 24.

Temperatures on Saturday are expected to soar to 18 degrees, with intermittent sunshine throughout the day.

Sunday is due to be even warmer, with highs of 20 degrees and more consistent sunshine.

Looking into next week, temperature are forecast to increase even further.

Aviemore

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

With tourist numbers in Aviemore increasing significantly through the summer months in 2020, this weekend’s weather means it’s bound to be busy.

Much like Inverness, temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are expected to sit around 19 degrees.

Looking further into next week they could rise further into the 20s.

Fort William

© SYSTEM

Showery spells in the west of Scotland are forecast to miss Fort William on Friday.

Saturday is forecast to be cloudy but still warm, with temperatures around 17 degrees at their peak.

The sun should make more of an appearance on Sunday, also bringing the temperature up to around 20 degrees.

Moray

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Temperatures across Moray are to rise this weekend along with the rest of the north and north-east.

It should be more consistently sunny than some other areas, with temperatures forecast to be around 17 degrees on Saturday and 20 on Sunday.

The warmer weekend comes at a welcome time, as the area was allowed to move down to level 2 Covid restrictions with the rest of the country as of May 22.

Northern Isles

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Things are starting to look brighter in Orkney and Shetland this weekend.

Shetland is looking to be the brighter of the two, with clear blue skies on Saturday and temperatures around 11 degrees. Sunday is due to be a little warmer, but with more cloud.

In Orkney, sunshine and cloud may be more intermittent, with highs of 13 degrees on Saturday and 15 on Sunday.