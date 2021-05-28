Man drowns after tractor crashes into river

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has died after his tractor and mower plunged into a river and trapped him underneath.

The tragedy happened on the banks of the River Ythan, near Ellon, on Thursday evening.

Fire crews, along with two specialised water rescue boats, police and ambulance crews were called to Auchedly, between Ythanbank and Methlick at about 9.15pm.

However, the 48-year-old man could not be saved and he died at the scene.

It is understood he had been cutting grass for a local angling club when the tractor and mower fell into the water, trapping him underneath.

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating with police.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 9.15pm on Thursday, May 27, we received a report of an incident involving a tractor towing a mower near the River Ythan in Ellon.

“Emergency services attended and a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Inquiries into the full circumstances will be carried out alongside the Health and Safety Executive. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Emergency services returned to the scene on Friday to recover the machinery from the water.

Neighbours said horses in the nearby field had to be moved to allow a JCB in to lift the orange tractor from the river.

Ellon and district councillor Isobel Davidson said: “It is absolutely tragic to hear when an incident such as this has gone on.

“It is imperative that we understand if the area is safe, and my thoughts are with his family and friends during such a tragic time.”