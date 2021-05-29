‘Better than ever’: Stonehaven’s open air pool reopens with a splash after two year closure

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

After thousands of volunteer hours and hundreds of litres of paint, Stonehaven’s open air swimming pool has finally reopened for the first time in two years.

With the sun out in full force and the water; which was as warm and clear as the Mediterranean, swimmers were invited to make a splash.

And, thanks to thousands of hours of volunteering and fundraising from the Friends of Stonehaven Open Air pool group, they also had the chance to speed test the newly installed £50,000 chute.

Prior to closing its doors due to the pandemic back in 2019, the tourist attraction had welcomed more than 34,000 people a year who wanted to enjoy a dip.

While the same numbers are unobtainable at the minute as a result to current coronavirus restrictions, groups behind the renovation are excited to get people back into the pool.

In line with current Scottish Government restrictions, the pool has space for around 40 people at any given time and those wanting to attend will have to book a slot online.

“Absolute honour to reopen the pool”

Working in partnership with Aberdeenshire Life and Aberdeenshire Council, the Friends group have had to overcome harsh weather and the pandemic to make this reopening possible.

Gathering round the entrance of the site, chairman of the group Pete Hill thanked each of the members in attendance before Aberdeenshire’s Lord Provost Bill Howatson made the debut official and cut the ribbon.

Mr Howartson said: “It was an absolute honour to reopen the pool.

“This has been an excellent example of work between the council and the community, I think the massive effort made by the community has paid off massively.”

“The pool is alive again”

While a large portion of the work to reopen the pool was done throughout 2020, the final week proved the toughest for the group.

Kitted out in his finest Hawaiian shirt to mark the occasion and fortuitous turn in the weather Mr Hill of the group said: “It has been an absolute killer for us in terms of weather, we have had the worst April in the past 100-years in terms of being cold and wet, with the temperatures we couldn’t do anything.

“Because of that this last week has really been a challenge, with this date in mind we have been painting throughout the week.

“I know I joked around in my speech but it has been a pleasure working with every single one of the group who gave up their time to come and help out people were still so committed.”

With each five litre can of paint costing around £60, the group has raised funds and been the beneficiary of several donations, including an anonymous deposit of £5,000.

Mr Hill added: “We are all just so pleased to be able to have people back at the pool, after all working about 3,000 hours since August of last year and getting the professionals – the pool is alive again, without people it is just a hole in the ground.

“Once the word gets out that we are open again people will come streaming down again.”

Operations manager for Aberdeenshire Life, Tim Stephen added: “It is just fantastic to have something this big in Aberdeenshire, we are proud of all of our facilities but this is something special.

“My mum and dad are coming up, in what will be the first time I have seen them in the past 18 months, to take a dip themselves and see the grandchildren.”

Sun, shades and clear blue skies

Among those taking in the near 29 degree water, which is comparable to pools you’d find in Spain or Portugal, was 29-year-old Kat Awramenko.

She said: “I was born here and have grown up alongside the pool and it is better than ever.

“I have kept my outdoor swimming going by taking dips in lakes here and there but it is just so good to be back in the pool.”

Also enjoying the sun, but waiting for a quieter day to take a plunge in the pool was Stonehaven and Lower Deeside councillor Wendy Agnew who added: “I learnt how to swim in this pool and it has taken many forms over the years.

“I remember a time that Miss Stonehaven and comedy shows would be put on at the pool, it will now and always be an asset to the community.

“One that people can come from far and wide to enjoy.”