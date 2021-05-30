Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in Banchory are appealing for help to trace a man who went missing on Saturday.

Darren Morrison was last seen on the unclassified road between Banchory and Glassell around half a mile north of Inchmarlo Golf Course.

At the time, Mr Morrison was wearing a grey T-shirt and work trousers.

© Jamie Ross

The 29-year-old is described as 6ft and of average build with ginger hair.

He is also missing two top teeth and has a birth mark on his nose.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 4151 of May 29.

Police confirmed Darren Morrison was traced safe and well on Sunday afternoon, May 30.