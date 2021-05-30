Sunday, May 30th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Missing Banchory man Darren Morrison traced safe and well

By Denny Andonova
May 30, 2021, 3:07 pm Updated: May 30, 2021, 3:14 pm
© ShutterstockPoliceman seeks information about the theft of 1000l of diesel in Moray

A man who reported missing on Saturday has been traced safe and well.

Officers appealed for help to trace Darren Morrison, who was last seen yesterday on the unclassified road between Banchory and Glassell, around half a mile north of Inchmarlo Golf Course.

Police have now confirmed the 32-year-old has been traced safe and well.

Officers thanked the public for their assistance with the appeal.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with Facebook Register with Google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register