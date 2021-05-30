Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man who reported missing on Saturday has been traced safe and well.

Officers appealed for help to trace Darren Morrison, who was last seen yesterday on the unclassified road between Banchory and Glassell, around half a mile north of Inchmarlo Golf Course.

Police have now confirmed the 32-year-old has been traced safe and well.

Officers thanked the public for their assistance with the appeal.