Climber airlifted with serious injuries from Cairngorms after being hit by a falling rock

A man was airlifted to hospital earlier today after being struck by a falling rock and suffering serious injuries.

It is understood that the climber was injured on Beinn a Bhuird when a piece of debris hit his leg.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 9 am this morning and a coastguard helicopter was swiftly dispatched from Inverness.

Around six miles north-west of Braemar, Mountain rescue teams from the Aberdeenshire village and the city mobilised to assist the operation.

The casualty was airlifted from the Cairngorms at around 3.50 pm and then flown straight to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to receive treatment for his injuries.