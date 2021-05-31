Aberdeenshire Council backs campaign to keep Scotland ‘stunning’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeenshire Council is urging locals and visitors exploring the region to take their litter home with them as part of a national campaign.

Scotland is Stunning – Let’s Keep It That Way is the second phase of a campaign by Zero Waste Scotland to help keep popular beauty spots free from pollution and get Scots to change their habits by taking litter home with them.

Comedian Janey Godley is backing the effort and has done the voice overs for adverts.

Now Aberdeenshire Council is asking those exploring the region this summer to do their part too.

Infrastructure services boss Alan Wood said it was “abundantly clear” the visitors are welcome to enjoy the “beautiful scenery” but that everyone has a part to play in keeping it attractive, and safe, to all.

Campaign is ‘fantastic’ way to push ‘take it home’ message

New figures compiled by Zero Waste Scotland found 89% of people see littering as a problem in their local area, while a third (34%) have noticed an increase in the problem since the pandemic began.

The first phase of the campaign, which is running in conjunction with Keep Scotland Beautiful and the Scottish Government, coincided with the country reopening and was supported by more than 100 organisations.

This stage raises awareness of the harm done by littering.

Mr Wood said: “Scotland is Stunning is such a fantastic and worthwhile campaign to be a part of, and we remain determined to preserve our beautiful Scottish countryside.

“We have made it abundantly clear that we want people to enjoy our beautiful scenery, our attractions and the warm welcome you get in our towns and villages. The majority of people have respected our communities and we thank them for that.

“However a minority of people are not listening.

“A number of unsafe practices were observed the length and breadth of Aberdeenshire last summer. Therefore I ask and encourage those people again, not to leave their litter or discard barbecues, campfires and camping equipment.

“We appreciate that this will still not be enough on every occasion at every site, so if the in is full – or there isn’t one – take it home.”

Love Scotland, look after it

Scottish comedian Janey Godley said: “It’s no secret that I love Scotland and all the goings on, and I don’t understand why people would want to destroy our wee beauty spots with their rubbish.

“When I’m taking my wee sausage dog out for a walk or dragging my daughter on a day trip, I don’t want to be dodging coffee cups, plastic water bottles or sandwich packets.

“Take your rubbish home with you or bin it, ye’ve been telt.”

Iain Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland, urged people to be responsible.

He said: “Visitors to green and rural areas will be keen to make up for lost time and we don’t blame them.

“We’re joining forces with brilliant partners once again to remind everyone to respect our hills, lochs, parks, and woodlands. Now is the time to enjoy the great outdoors but please leave Scotland as stunning as it was when you found it.”

Aberdeenshire Council working hard to get message out there

The campaign is the latest to win the backing of Aberdeenshire Council, which is also promoting Keep Britain Tidy’s anti-litter effort.

However, when they shared the Don’t Be A Tosser posters, several people complained about the language choice – with some claiming it was offensive.

The message has been adopted by a number of other councils across the UK, including Swansea, York and Suffolk.

Keep Britain Tidy also use the slogan as part of their campaign to stop motorists throwing rubbish out of their car window.