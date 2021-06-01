Serial rapist’s chilling message from prison: ‘I’m a new kind of monster’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A serial rapist is facing a further sentence after sending a “disgusting” and uninvited sex letter from prison to an older woman and claiming he had turned into “a new kind of monster”.

Edward Moir, 30, was jailed for seven years in 2014 after attacking three vulnerable women in Macduff and Elgin and “blighting their lives”.

A court heard that he was still serving his sentence in July last year when he posted the sexual communication from HMP Glenochil, Clackmannanshire.

Prosecutor Cheryl Clark said the 46-year-old victim it was sent to only knew Moir through his family, had never had any sort of relationship with him, and “wouldn’t describe him as a friend”.

After “general chat” about going to the prison gym and asking the woman about her children, he said he was spending seven years in jail and thinking about sex all the time.

Ms Clark said: “He said prison had turned him into a new kind of monster.”

At the end of the letter there were 10 questions.

These included sexually explicit ones as well as “Do you want to be my FB?”, “Can I get your number?” and “You can be my secret lover, yes or no?”

Ms Clark said: “The woman never asked for this letter to be sent and was absolutely disgusted by the content and contacted the police.”

Officers arrested Moir at the jail on July 22.

Parole has been revoked

He admitted to police that he had written the letter but claimed the content was “purely ongoing banter”.

Ms Clark said: “He stated he had no sexual attraction towards the woman and had no intention of acting on any of the remarks that were in the letter.”

Moir, of Moray, pleaded guilty at Falkirk Sheriff Court to sending the woman the letter containing sexual matters without her consent, for the purposes of sexual gratification or of distressing, alarming or humiliating her.

Defence solicitor Stephen Carty said Moir was willing to undertake “offence focused work” in prison, but it had not been offered to him.

He said his client remained in jail and any possible parole had been revoked.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson said it would be “sensible” to call for a background report, and deferred sentence for that until June 23.

When Moir was initially jailed in November 2014, High Court judge Lord Matthews said he had committed “a very serious series of offences”.

Woman described terrifying ordeals

Moir targeted his victims at various addresses at Macduff and Elgin between 2010 and 2013.

The then 23-year-old appeared at the High Court in Aberdeen and sat through two weeks of harrowing evidence in which the women described their terrifying ordeals.

He was eventually found guilty on October 9 2014 by a jury of carrying out the vicious rapes.

Detective Inspector John Swanney, who led the investigation, welcomed the punishment Moir had been handed and commended the brave women who gave evidence.

“Moir has been convicted of the rape of three vulnerable adults. His conduct has blighted the lives of his victims,” he said.

“It is due to the bravery of Moir’s victims in coming forward, speaking to our officers and then giving evidence during the trial, that his abuse has come to an end.”