Local care home residents celebrate 70 years together

A couple who live in a Portlethen care home have celebrated 70 years together after meeting in a cinema queue.

Betty and Ronald Watson met while waiting in a queue to see the latest film and have not been apart since.

They had four children together, three girls and one boy, and lived and worked in Aberdeen, before moving to Portlethen.

They now live together at the Lethen Park care home where they celebrated their platinum anniversary.

Mr Watson shared his secret to a happy marriage, he simply explained it was “Deeing fit yer telt.”

The couple received a beautiful cake and balloons to celebrate their special day.

Lynne Rennie, general manager of the care home, said: “We have had such a lovely day celebrating Betty and Ronald’s anniversary.

“It’s so wonderful to see two people still very much in love after all these years.”