A man stole an ambulance that had been called to treat his pregnant girlfriend – then led police on a 40-mile pursuit across the north-east.

Graham Ellis was acquitted in court of assaulting his partner at an address on Wellpark, Kemnay, but the 40-year-old admitted stealing the ambulance that had been called to treat her.

Ellis, who was over the legal alcohol limit at the time, then led stunned police officers on a dangerous pursuit across Aberdeenshire and Moray before a stinger was finally deployed to bring the episode to a halt.