Thursday, June 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Lout stole ambulance called to treat his pregnant girlfriend – then took it on 40-mile police chase

By Danny McKay
June 3, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: June 3, 2021, 8:36 pm
© DCT MediaGraham Ellis stole the ambulance when it arrived to treat his pregnant partner.
Graham Ellis stole the ambulance when it arrived to treat his pregnant partner.

A man stole an ambulance that had been called to treat his pregnant girlfriend – then led police on a 40-mile pursuit across the north-east.

Graham Ellis was acquitted in court of assaulting his partner at an address on Wellpark, Kemnay, but the 40-year-old admitted stealing the ambulance that had been called to treat her.

Ellis, who was over the legal alcohol limit at the time, then led stunned police officers on a dangerous pursuit across Aberdeenshire and Moray before a stinger was finally deployed to bring the episode to a halt.

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe