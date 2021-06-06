Man taken to hospital following crash near Westhill

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been taken to hospital following a one-car crash near Westhill.

The incident happened at the Cairnie roundabout on the B9119 Westhill to Echt road at about 11.40am.

One man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for a medical matter, a police spokeswoman said.

The road, which links the B979 Westhill to Peterculter route, remains closed.