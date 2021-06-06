Thursday, June 10th 2021 Show Links
Man taken to hospital following crash near Westhill

By Ellie Milne
June 6, 2021, 1:56 pm
Police confimed a one vehicle crash on the B9119 near Westhill

A man has been taken to hospital following a one-car crash near Westhill.

The incident happened at the Cairnie roundabout on the B9119 Westhill to Echt road at about 11.40am.

One man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for a medical matter, a police spokeswoman said.

The road, which links the B979 Westhill to Peterculter route, remains closed.

