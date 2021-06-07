Aberdeenshire holidaymakers have painted a picture of “total havoc” in Portugal as hundreds of travelers scrambled for flights home before the new quarantine requirements come into force.
Best friends Amanda Gray and Jessica Kennedy jetted off to Vilamoura – a resort in south Portugal – for their first sunshine break in more than a year on Tuesday, June 1.
The pair were quick to take up the chance for a long-awaited holiday when Portugal was added to the green list – with Scots allowed to fly to the sunny country without quarantining on the way there and back.
