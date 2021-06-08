Fire crews tackle Aberdeenshire wildfire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Firefighters are at the scene of a wildlife west of Echt in Aberdeenshire.

Three crews and an all-terrain vehicle are currently at the scene, to the west of the village.

The alarm was raised just after 2.35pm, with the crews spending about two hours working to extinguish the fire.

Flames covered a 393ft by 164ft area.

Crews remain at the scene, dampening it down.

Nobody is believed to be injured, and no homes are currently under threat.

There have been several wildfires across the north and north-east in recent weeks, with crews called to Glenmore Forest Park, overlooking Loch Morlich, Aviemore on Saturday.

And last Monday, about 25 firefighters plus local residents battled a blaze at the Sound of Arisaig.

Survival skills instructor Leon Durbin, who runs a bushcraft school in Lochailort, has since apologised to his neighbours for the blaze, which was sparked by a bonfire.