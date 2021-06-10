Local care home pays tribute to veteran resident on D-Day anniversary

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Portlethen care home has marked the anniversary of the D-Day landings in honour of their resident veteran.

Lethen Park Care Home marked the 77th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6 with a tribute to veteran James Gordon.

Mr Gordon, who was in the Black Watch Regiment, was in Greenock on D-Day waiting to board a troop ship called Cape Town Castle.

He said: “It took us 10 days to get there, we slept in hammocks in the boat. Once the ship docked, I was then stationed in Egypt.”

© Duncan Brown

The 56 residents remembered all of those involved in the largest combined land, air and naval operation in history earlier this week.

Mr Gordon, who was made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours last year for services to the community of Alford, thanked the Lethen Park team for organising “such a lovely tribute” which also involved a sweet and savoury afternoon tea for everyone to enjoy.

He added: “It is really important that we keep the memories of those who fought alive, and also think about those involved in conflicts around the world today.

Lynne Rennie, general manager at Lethen Park, said: “D-Day is such an important day in history, and commemorating the event allows us to think about lives that have been lost, and reminds us of the people still putting their lives on the line.”