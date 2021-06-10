Fit Like The Day! Schools collaborate on new song about Aberdeenshire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

School pupils across Aberdeenshire have come together to a write a new song about their local area.

Eighteen primary school classes have collaborated with musicians from the traditional music and Gaelic arts organisation Fèis Rois to create the original piece.

The music project, Traditional Transitions, involved weekly online sessions delivered by professional musicians and extra tuition for the young instrumentalists.

Pupils were challenged to write about transitions in life and what they are proud of in Aberdeenshire. This resulted in Fit Like The Day! which has been recorded by north-east folk singer, Iona Fyfe.

‘Overwhelmed’ by creativity

Creating the song was a collaborative project which involved writing lyrics, performing instruments and using classroom objects to create sounds for the track.

Rachael Duff, education manager at Fèis Rois, said: “The schools and pupils have done an amazing job at capturing their favourite things about Aberdeenshire, as well as sharing some lovely, positive, messages about transition.

“We have been overwhelmed by their creativity and the material everyone produced. We would like to thank all the teachers, pupils, parents and artists involved in the creation of this fantastic new song.”

The schools worked with filmmaker Graeme Roger to learn how to make a music video and recorded footage in different areas of the north-east.

A group of 14 children from a further eight schools play the instruments on the song and have also added their own video clips to the music video.

The project was run in partnership with Live Life Aberdeenshire and funded through the government’s Youth Music Initiative.

The full Fit Like The Day! music video will be premiered on YouTube at 7pm on Thursday June 10.