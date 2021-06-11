Something went wrong - please try again later.

A passionate supporter of community drama who has spent a lifetime on stage has admitted she was for once “speechless” after learning she was to be made an MBE.

Morna Barron, who lives near Fordoun, has been involved in the arts since catching the acting bug at her father’s amateur dramatic group in Monifieth.

As a youngster she used to watch enthralled as Ian McKay directed his latest production.

‘Drama can bring so much confidence’

From then, she became involved with the Scottish Community Drama Association when she was 16 years old – later becoming chairwoman and currently serving as national secretary at the age of 74.

Her efforts in the industry have helped shaped the lives of countless children across Scotland.

Mrs Barron said: “I’ve seen lots of young people who are really shy or really quiet suddenly come alive on stage when they’re pretending to be someone else.

“It gives them so much confidence as they are going out into the world, particularly job interviews. It gives them so much confidence to know they can do their best.

“I think drama can help with all walks of life. I think it’s a really wonderful thing, I’ve been really lucky.”

‘I wouldn’t have swapped it for anything’

Away from drama, Mrs Barron followed her father into working for DC Thomson in Dundee on magazines.

Her work featured regularly in the Sunday Post as well as on the Cathy and Claire pages in the much-loved Jackie magazine.

The grandmother-of-three said: “When I was a little girl I wanted to be an actress. Every girl did then and I was no different.

“I just loved the whole thing. I loved the whole idea of acting and the association itself encourages anybody to do that, whether they’re four or 94.

“We really want to encourage community drama groups, because they’re such a wonderful thing, especially for young people.

“It’s been my life, and I wouldn’t have swapped it for anything.”