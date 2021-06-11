Two car crash on A96 at Inverurie closed road in both directions

A two car crash closed the A96 for around three hours on Friday evening at Blackhall Roundabout at Inverurie.
Drivers were told to expect delays of around 25 minutes.
Two vehicles were involved in the collision and police were in attendance.
Police were called to the incident at around 4:30pm.
NEW ❗ ⌚ 17:10#A96 RTC
Southbound carriageway closed from Blackhall Roundabout following an RTC
Police on scene
More info as we get it#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/1POdEpivu1
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 11, 2021
Pictures from the scene show one car laying on its side and one red car which appears to have been impacted at the front of the vehicle.
It is understood there were no serious injuries.
The road was closed for three hours and has now reopened.
