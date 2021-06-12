Garioch Gymnastics Club is dancing for Scotland in Euro 2020

Kids from Garioch Gymnastics Club are showing their support for Scotland at the Euros with a bunch of energetic dance routines.

Young members developed their own special moves to cheer the team in the competition.

Their impressive little piece shows them all breaking into dance to Baccara’s 1977 hit single and Scotland football anthem Yes Sir, I Can Boogie, while holding the Saltire.

When the music stops, they all jump into the air and yell: “Come on Scotland!”

Garioch Gymnastics Club manager Janine Robertson said it was a lovely break from the norm.

She said: “They were really excited about Euro 2020, so we just put together a little video to help support Scotland.

“The older groups did their own dance, the younger ones had a little bit of coach help, and the boys didn’t fancy dancing so they just jumped.

“It was good fun and it features a few different looks holding a Scotland flag.”