Two coastguard rescue teams, a lifeboat and a helicopter were involved in the rescue of a child who had been swept out to sea on a paddle board off the Aberdeenshire coast this evening.

The child had got into trouble at Sandend Beach near Portsoy and was being pulled further out into the Moray Firth by a strong offshore wind and an outgoing tide, the coastguard said.

Teams were dispatched from Buckie and Portsoy, along with the RNLI Buckie lifeboat and the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter from Inverness, at around 5.30pm.

However, it was a local speedboat that managed to pick up the paddle boarder and take them safely back to the shore.

The post on the HM Coastguard – Moray Facebook page said: “Paddle boarding is becoming very popular around our coasts and is an easy way to get onto the water and help improve fitness and enjoy our spectacular scenery.

“However, it does come with some dangers.”

The coastguard post advises paddleboarders to attach the leash, carry a means of calling for help, tell someone about your plans, check the tides and weather, wear a personal flotation device and try to paddle with a friend.

It adds that people should always call 999 and ask for the coastguard in the event of a coastal emergency.