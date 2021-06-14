Investigation launched after fire crews tackle ammonia leak at north-east fish factory

An investigation is under way after an ammonia leak was reported at a Peterhead seafood factory.

Firefighters were called to Laeso Fish Ltd just before 12.30am, and remained at the scene for more than 12 hours.

Crews in haz-mat gear were seen going in and out of the building in Damhead Circle, within the Dales Industrial Estate, again shortly to try and identify the source of the leak.

Nobody has been hurt.

Three fire crews were called to the scene, along with a Detection, Identification and Monitoring (Dim) unit, which is used when hazardous materials may be present.

A tent was set up outside the factory, which was cordoned off.

Crews began leaving the scene at about 12.30pm, and have handed the property back to the owners and engineers who will now begin their own checks.

Site handed over to owners

Station commander Lenny Gibson confirmed nobody was injured, and said although the leak had been brought under control, the team had been unable to locate its source.

“The ammonia leak on the property has now been isolated and the incident has now been handed over to the occupier and the engineers within the building itself,” he said.

“The engineers haven’t been able to locate the point of the leak so for now we still can’t say how it happened.”

Other businesses in the industrial estate were shocked to see the area cordoned off when staff arrived early this morning but have managed to open.

Dougie Smith, from Ashgrove Trading, said: “We know very little so far – we just checked to make sure it was OK to come to work.

“It’s not what you expect to see on a Monday morning.”

His colleague, Ross Smith, added: “We were advised to stay away from it. We were here at about 7am but there was no smell.

“I don’t feel concerned about it or anything.”

Curtis Whiteside, from Spectrum House, said some of his colleagues had been “quite excited” to see the fire engines when they arrived for their shifts.

“We have heard its happened before, in Mintlaw I believe, and there wasn’t much that came from that from what I could so, so I’m not too worried about it.”