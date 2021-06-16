Drink-driving teen rode motorbike through town with passenger on back

A teenager who rode his motorbike while more than twice the legal limit and with a passenger on the back has been banned from the road and warned a fine “might not be sufficient”.

Caleb Stewart had been drinking at a house party and only had a provisional license when he tore his bike through Aberchirder with a passenger on the back.

Fiscal depute Ellen Barr told Banff Sheriff Court that police spotted Stewart’s motorbike at around 11pm on May 15, after neighbours complained about the way it was being driven.

‘He appeared to be slurring his speech’

“Upon seeing the police the accused stopped driving,” Miss Barr said. “While speaking to him officers could smell alcohol on his breath and noted that he appeared to be slurring his speech.”

At Banff police station, the 18-year-old labourer gave a breath alcohol reading of 54mg in 100, the legal limit being 22. He was also charged with carrying a passenger when his license type did not allow.

Defence agent Stuart Flowerdew said: “He had been at a birthday party. His bike had been taken with a view to him moderating his drinking significantly and he would return home.

“However the party went on longer than expected and he drank more than he expected. He believed the streets were quiet and his drinking had been within bounds … clearly it was not.”

‘I am running out of things to do with you’

Sherriff Robert McDonald said he was “running out of things to do” with Stewart, given his lengthy criminal record.

“For such a young man to have this kind of record, I am not convinced that simply imposing a fine is sufficient.

“I’m concerned at the amount of offending you have done over such a short time.”

He ordered criminal justice social work reports be carried out and deferred sentencing until July 14.

Stewart, of Tyrie Gardens, Insch, was banned from the road in the interim.