Pupils at Aberdeenshire primary school self-isolating after detecting several positive Covid cases

A group of pupils at Elrick Primary School are self-isolating after a small number of Covid cases have been confirmed.

Aberdeenshire Council has been made aware of the detected cases of Covid-19 this week.

And as a result, any student that came into close contact with the positive Covid cases will be asked to self-isolate.

Elrick Primary School will remain open in the meantime.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware that a small number of detected cases of Covid-19 have been linked to Elrick Primary, and all close contacts are being advised to self-isolate.

“All of our schools are already subject to enhanced cleaning measures, and we continue to work closely with our colleagues in Public Health.”