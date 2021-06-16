Wednesday, June 16th 2021 Show Links
Pupils at Aberdeenshire primary school self-isolating after detecting several positive Covid cases

By Daniel Boal
June 16, 2021, 6:10 pm
A group of pupils at Elrick Primary School are self-isolating after a small number of Covid cases have been confirmed.

Aberdeenshire Council has been made aware of the detected cases of Covid-19 this week.

And as a result, any student that came into close contact with the positive Covid cases will be asked to self-isolate.

Elrick Primary School will remain open in the meantime.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware that a small number of detected cases of Covid-19 have been linked to Elrick Primary, and all close contacts are being advised to self-isolate.

“All of our schools are already subject to enhanced cleaning measures, and we continue to work closely with our colleagues in Public Health.”

