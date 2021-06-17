Woman told police she had Covid-19 symptoms before spitting at officers

A 23-year-old woman who claimed to have Covid-19 spat at police officers and threatened to infect them.

Hadlae-Beth Taylor was lifted by police following a breach of the peace in Ellon’s Ythan Place at the height of the global pandemic in June 2020.

On the way to custody, she announced she had Covid-19 symptoms before repeatedly kicking and spitting on the interior of the police vehicle and threatening to infect officers with the virus.

Tried to bite hand while spitting on officers

Once taken to Ellon Police Station, Taylor stated that she had the virus before spitting on a male police officer.

She then assaulted a female officer by trying to kick her on the body, bite her on the hand and spit on her, repeating that she had symptoms of the virus and believed herself to be infectious.

Taylor, of Aberdeen’s Ashvale Place, admitted charges of assault and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Sentencing

Sheriff Philip Mann deferred sentencing until July 16, for the preparation of criminal justice social work reports and a restriction of liberties order.