Police investigation after body found in North Sea off Peterhead

An investigation has been launched after a body was found in the sea off the coast of Peterhead.

Emergency crews were called to the Aberdeenshire coast shortly after 10pm on Thursday night.

Several police cars sealed off Ugie Road in Peterhead as part of the operation.

Meanwhile, a coastguard helicopter landed in Barclay Park next to the Morrisons supermarket.

It is not known how the body was discovered.

However, police have now confirmed an investigation has been launched.

A spokeswoman said: “At about 10.20pm on Thursday, June 17, the body of a man was recovered from the North Sea off the coast of Peterhead.

“Formal identification is yet to take place and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”