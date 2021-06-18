Couple who got engaged at Scotland v England clash hope it’s another night to remember

Jordan and Sophie Greig will never forget their trip to Wembley to see Scotland take on England in 2013.

Their team might not have won the friendly, but they had their own reasons to celebrate – after getting engaged on the trip.

Today the Inverbervie couple are hoping it’ll be a night to remember and that Scotland can secure their first Wembley victory since 1999.

Mr and Mrs Greig had been due to attend but their travel plans were cancelled so will instead watch the game in a marquee in their garden with daughters Lily-Mae, 10, Poppy-Lee, nine, and Ivy-Rose, four.

Mr Greig said: “It brings back so many memories, it was one of the best weekends of my life really. Even before the final day going up the London Eye it was just amazing with all our friends.

“When we got engaged at the London Eye there was about 20 of our friends there. Only one couple knew what was going on, my brother was videoing it and that was the most nervous half an hour getting to the top. I kept looking thinking ‘are we at the top yet?’”

The couple married in 2015 and went on honeymoon to Las Vegas.

Football-mad family

It is not the only Scotland match that has an important significance to the couple.

In 2016, their daughter Ivy-Rose was due the weekend that Scotland played England in the Euros – raising a question over keen fan Mr Greig’s attendance.

The subsea technician laughed and admitted it had been touch and go, but his girl was born three weeks early.

Now, all their daughters love football just as much as their parents and went to school today in their Scotland strips.

Euro 2020

The couple were meant to be in London to watch the Euro 2020 game, however, their travel plans were cancelled so instead they are making the most of it by watching the game as a family.

Mr Greig said: “We must have just been unlucky because it seems like everybody else is there. Our flights were cancelled four times and changed and then we ended up getting a sleeper but the drivers are on strike. We ended up just giving up, but I wish we’d drove down now after seeing all the videos.

“Now, we’ll be watching the game together tonight, I said if I wasn’t going to the game then I wasn’t going to go to the pub because I’d watch it with my kids.

“One of my memories with my dad was watching the World Cup 98, the last time Scotland were at a major tournament and I was only like Lilly and Poppy’s age, and I remember that so hopefully they will remember this with us.”