‘He is my rock’: Couple celebrates ‘special’ diamond wedding anniversary

A north-east couple who have spent a “whole lifetime” together have celebrated 60 years of blissful marriage.

Munro and Anita Gabriel first met in the 1940s during their school years in Dingwall.

And although they didn’t really know each other at the time, Mrs Gabriel tenderly jokes she used to “eye him up” quite often while he was flying model airplanes at the school playground.

Nearly eight decades later, they looked back at their life as a couple with nothing but joy and happiness for the many memories they have created over the years.

Following several years of “courtship”, the couple tied the not in their home village on June 17 in 1961 – and has been inseparable ever since.

Many happy and dear memories

Mrs Gabriel, 81, said the highlight of their marriage has been spending time with their three children – Alison, Morven and Glenn – and their nine grandchildren.

She said: “The highlight would definitely be our three children, who have brought us both so much joy.

“But there are so many memories and so many moments I hold dear to my heart.

“I feel very lucky to have had him by my side for all these years – words to describe it would be faith, secure and loved dearly.

“He really is my rock.”

Mrs and her 85-year-old husband celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary at their home in Insch surrounded by loving family.

The secret to long-lasting marriage

Mr Gabriel’s 40-year career as a branch manager at TSB had taken the family to various places across the country – including Tain and Inverurie – before they settled in Insch in 1990 upon his retirement.

Since then, the couple’s favourite spot has been their campervan at the beach in Fidhorn, which has become their “second home” during the summer months.

To mark the special occasion, Deputy Lord Lieutenant Grenville Irvine-Fortescue presented the couple with many congratulations and cards on behalf of the Queen and the Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire Alexander Manson.

Mrs Gabriel added: “The secret to a long-lasting marriage is celebrating all the happy times we’ve had, supporting each other through the bad times and remembering that we are best friends on top of everything.

“We’ve been very lucky and we are just happy that we are still here.”