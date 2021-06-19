Woman flown to hospital following crash on A98 near Turriff

A pensioner has been airlifted to hospital following a one-vehicle crash near Turriff.

Police, fire, paramedics and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) were called to the A98 Fraserburgh to Macduff road, near Crudie, at about 2.15pm on Saturday.

The woman was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Her condition is not known.

A police spokeswoman confirmed: “We were called to a one vehicle crash on the A98 near Crudie around 2.15pm on Saturday 19 June.

“A 76-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”