Westhill and Elrick record highest weekly Covid case positivity rate in Scotland

An Aberdeenshire town has recorded the highest positivity rate of Covid cases in Scotland over the last seven days.

The Scottish Government statistics name Westhill and Elrick have had the biggest rise between June 12-18 in comparison to the the rest of the country.

A total of 36 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the area in the last week.

It comes as parents flagged their concerns about cases connected to Elrick Primary School.

Data recorded by NHS Grampian has put Westhill and Elrick within the highest bracket of seven-day positivity rate – with a rate of nearly 918 per 100, 000 population.

According to the statistics, more than 0.9% of the residents in Westhill and Elrick have tested positive for the virus.

Rise in Covid cases in Elrick Primary School

This paper has been contacted by parents raised concerns about an increase of Covid cases connected to Elrick Primary – along with several other schools across the north-east.

Last week, a group of pupils at the school were advised to self-isolate after a small number of Covid cases were confirmed.

However, Aberdeenshire Council has ensured residents that the rise in community transmission in Elrick is not related to the cases reported in the local school.

A spokesman said: “We have spoken in detail with public health experts over the weekend, who remain confident that Elrick School is not the source of a rise in positive cases in the area.

“It would appear that ongoing community transmission is being seen around Westhill and people in the community are being encouraged to monitor their own social interactions closely.

“We have a number of pupils now self-isolating and will keep in touch with parents directly should any further isolations be necessary.”

Elrick and Westhill are followed by Drongan in East Ayrshire, which has recorded the second highest positivity rate of Covid cases in Scotland in the last week.

Craigie and Craigiebank in Dundee are currently third according to the latest statistics – with a case positivity rate of nearly 743.2 per 100,000 population as of June 18.