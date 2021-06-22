Mobile testing unit deployed after Westhill and Elrick record Scotland’s highest weekly Covid case positivity rate

A mobile testing unit has been deployed to an Aberdeenshire town after it recorded the highest seven-day positive case rate in Scotland

Believing that rapid testing is the way forward when it comes to clamping down on the spread of the virus, Aberdeenshire Council has deployed a mobile testing unit to Westhill library on June 22.

It will be stationed on Westhill Drive from 10 am till 3 pm, and residents of the area are encouraged to get a test if they are not exhibiting Covid symptoms.

With no need to book an appointment, residents’ use of self-testing kits is hoped to better protect their family, colleagues and the wider community by ensuring they are not spreading the virus to others without realising it.

Residents and those working within the Westhill area are also being encouraged to stick to the protection levels and FACTS guidance.

Anyone with symptoms has been advised to self-isolate at home and book a test online or call 0300 303 2713.

It comes after a total of 36 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the area over the past week.

And, just a few days after, some parents had flagged their concerns about cases connected to Elrick Primary School, where several children were reported to be self-isolating.

Aberdeenshire Council has said that the rise in community transmission in Elrick is not related to the cases reported in the local school.

Scottish Government statistics showed that Westhill and Elrick had the biggest rise between June 12-18 compared to the rest of the country.

Cause for concern

Elrick and Westhill are followed by Drongan in East Ayrshire, which has recorded the second-highest positivity rate of Covid cases in Scotland in the last week.

While Craigie and Craigiebank in Dundee are currently third according to the latest statistics – with a case positivity rate of nearly 743.2 per 100,000 population as of June 18.

MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, said: “The case rate in Westhill at the moment is concerning and again highlights why we can’t get complacent with Covid.

“These outbreaks are another stark reminder that this virus is still present in our communities and therefore we must all do our bit to help keep transmission at bay.

“NHS Grampian has acted quickly to install a mobile testing unit at the library and I would encourage residents to go even if they are not displaying symptoms.

“Westhill is one of Aberdeenshire’s largest towns and it’s imperative that everything is done to minimise the spread.

“My thoughts go to those who are having to self-isolate and hopefully cases will start to reduce in the coming days.”