More Westhill school pupils self-isolating as Covid continues to sweep through community

Pupils from two more schools in Westhill have been told to self-isolate as Covid continues to grip the community.

As cases in the area continue to rise, some parents have also decided to keep their kids at home as a precaution.

The town recorded the highest number of cases in Scotland over the last week, and NHS Grampian is rolling out enhanced testing in a desperate attempt to curb the spread.

Earlier this week it emerged that several pupils at Elrick Primary were self-isolating and now a handful of youngsters at both Westhill Academy and Crombie Primary have been told to do the same after being identified as close contacts of positive cases.

Cases not linked to schools

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Some pupils from Westhill Academy have been identified as being close contacts of a positive Covid-19 case and have been instructed by Test and Protect to self-isolate as a result.

“Additionally, a number of parents and carers have decided to keep their children at home due to the ongoing community transmission in and around Westhill currently.”

He stressed that the cases affecting the Crombie pupils were not linked directly to the school.

“A small number of pupils are now self-isolating due to detected cases of Covid-19 which are not linked to Crombie Primary School,” the spokesman said. “We will keep in touch with parents should any further isolations be necessary.”

He added that any decisions regarding Covid-19 and schools were discussed with NHS Grampian’s health protection team before any action is taken.

A spokesman for the health board said: “We’re aware of a small number of cases associated with Westhill Academy and Crombie Primary.

“The health protection team is working with the school’s management and Aberdeenshire Council.”

Aberdeenshire Council has deployed a mobile testing unit to the town, which will be outside Westhill Library tomorrow from 10am-3pm. It is for those not showing symptoms who may unknowingly be carrying the virus and spreading it around the community.

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian has rolled out more testing in Westhill, Tillydrone and Froghall to curb the spread. It is open to anyone experiencing the “classic” symptoms of Covid – such as cough, fever or loss of taste or smell. Asymptomatic testing will also be available.