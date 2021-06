Police are hoping to trace Sophie Miah, aged 18, who has been reported missing from the Huntly area in Aberdeenshire.

She was last seen in Huntly around 10:45pm on Tuesday, June 22.

The teenager is described as being 5ft 2 tall and of a slim build.

She has long dark hair, wears glasses and has braces on her teeth.

Police are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them on 101 or via the contact page on their website.