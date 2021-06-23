Lace up your trainers: Cancer Research Race for Life hopes for Aberdeen return

Cancer Research is calling on supporters to help raise funds at their Race for Life event as they hope to bathe Aberdeen in pink positivity.

Aiming for an autumn return, the cancer charity is urging people to look beyond lockdown and join their socially distanced run.

With its last appearance in Aberdeen being back in 2019, bosses at the charity are keen to make up for lost time and raise money that can help prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “It may be that events look a bit different this year but we are working proactively with our venues and suppliers to deliver a socially distanced but great experience.

“Sadly, cancer touches almost every family at some point. Every step our scientists take towards beating cancer relies on our supporters.

“ That’s why we need as many people as possible across Scotland to join us, to stand united and do something extraordinary to help beat cancer.”

32,000 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland each year

Statistics have showcased that every year, around 32,400 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

With the harsh reality of such numbers at the forefront of their mind, the charity will host several races in a bid for funds.

Entries are now open for 5K and 10K events on Sunday September 26 at Kings Links, Beach Esplanade in Aberdeen.

They also say anyone who signs up between June 21 and July 4 can claim a special 30 per cent off the entry fee by using the code RFLJUNE30.

“Just like science is our route out of the pandemic, science is our route to beating cancer.”

The charity was able to spend over £42 million in Scotland last year on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research.

Money that is hoped to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Ms Adams added: “We know that 2020 was a year like no other and we had to overcome many challenges thrown our way during the global pandemic.

“But this past year proves, more than any other, the value of investing in science and medical research and what can be achieved by working together.

“Just like science is our route out of the pandemic, science is our route to beating cancer.

“We are absolutely determined to continue to create better cancer treatments for tomorrow.”

Anyone wanting to join the races can do so online, and if any of the events are cancelled people will be entitled to a refund of their entry fee or can choose to donate the fee to help fund Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work.