Discount supermarket Lidl eyes up six new locations across the north-east

Supermarket chain Lidl has revealed plans to open six new stores in Aberdeen and across Aberdeenshire.

Revealing their interest in acquiring sites across Scotland, spots in Westhill, Banff, Ellon and Stonehaven have been pinpointed as standout locations.

Lidl also wants to open branches in the Garthdee and Mastrick areas of Aberdeen.

Each of the locations has been earmarked due to their easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow.

The supermarket chain’s intent to pop-up stores across Aberdeenshire features as part of their plans to have 1,000 stores throughout Great Britain by the end of 2023.

Commitment of £1.3bn into store expansion

As part of its ongoing plans, Lidl has committed to investing £1.3bn in its store expansion over 2021 and 2022.

The expansion drive which includes opening 50 new stores over the next 12 months, is also hoped to pave the way for 2,000 extra jobs.

Ross Millar, Lidl’s regional director for Scotland, said: “We want to continue to reach more shoppers across Scotland and our site requirements brochure is a testament of that.

“There are towns that will be new for Lidl and in some places, the potential to even double our sites.

“Each new store will have quality food and drink at great prices including produce from over 60 Scottish suppliers.

“We look forward to opening new stores in the coming months and years and becoming part of local communities.”

It comes after an announcement last year that the discount chain was on the hunt for five new sites across the north and north-east.

Many of the new Lidl stores promise to feature solar panels on the exterior to provide renewable energy for the site, in addition to the installation of electric vehicle charging points.

Each new store will also become part of Lidl’s food redistribution programme Feed It Back, which sees surplus food donated to those within local communities that need it the most, via food banks or partner charities.