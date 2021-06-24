Thug stamped on girlfriend’s head with Cuban heels

A man has admitted stamping on his girlfriend’s head with his Cuban heel boots.

Gary Hindley subjected his former partner to almost nine months of abuse, including pushing her to the ground, repeatedly punching her stomach and dragging her by the hair.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the woman suffered a variety of injuries relating to incidents between June 2020 and February 2021.

Upon being arrested by police after an incident on February 27 2021, the 35-year-old breached a condition not to contact the woman within 24 hours.

Used Cuban heels to ’cause her damage’

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court: “On a weekend evening in June 2020 the complainer and the accused were at their home and began arguing.

“The complainer alleges that the accused pushed her to the ground, punched her to the stomach before twice stamping on her head and stamping on her hand.

“She states that the accused was using Cuban heels and used the shoe to cause her damage.

“She received swelling and bruising to the right head and eye.”

The relationship continued on and during a drinking session on February 27 Hindley then “lunged” at the woman following an argument, before pushing her to the ground and punching her to the body.

A friend of the couple who had fallen asleep on the couch woke up to find Hindley standing over his girlfriend.

Accused pulled girlfriend across floor by hair

Ms Kerr added: “At that time the friend was awoken by the commotion and saw the complainer on the floor and the accused stood over her before he punched her to the stomach with a clenched fist and dragged her across the floor by the hair.”

The friend also then heard Hindley tell his partner it was “her fault”.

Police were contacted and found that the woman had sustained swelling and bruising to her left arm and back.

Hindley was arrested and taken into custody.

‘He accepts charges are very serious’

However, he breached his special conditions not to contact her by messaging her on Facebook the following day and was re-arrested by police.

Defence solicitor Paul Barnett said Hindley accepted that the charges were “very serious”.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence on Hindley, of King Street, Inverbervie, so that a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment could be carried out.