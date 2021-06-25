A saleswoman drove while more than three times the limit after drinking a mid-morning brandy to “calm herself down”.

Amy Perrett, 48, claimed that she had been under “a lot of pressure” at work and had just heard her position at a large pharmaceutical company was “at risk”.

After drinking the brandy she drove to Stonehaven to “clear her head” but was caught by police in the centre of the town after a member of the public complained about her erratic driving.

When tested, Perrett provided a reading of 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Public informed police about her driving

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 2.15pm on the afternoon of Monday November 23 police stopped the vehicle and found the accused to be the driver following a report from a member of the public who had concerns over the manner of the accused’s driving.

“The accused was then required to provide a roadside breath test, which gave a positive result of 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

“She was then cautioned and charged by police.”

Defence solicitor Ross Taggart told the court that at the time of the offence the company that Perrett worked for was going through a merger with another large company.

He said it had put quite a lot of pressure on Perrett, particularly when she discovered she could be made redundant.

Chose to drive to seaside town to ‘clear her head’

Mr Taggart added: “On the mid-morning of November 23 she received a call from her employer that firmly placed her in the ‘at risk’ category.

“That caused her severe anxiety and, as a result, she decided to take a brandy to calm herself down.

“Some time after that she decided to clear her head and get some fresh air.”

Perrett then chose to drive to Stonehaven beach but was stopped by police en route.

Mr Taggart also told the court that Perrett had since worked to curb her reliance on alcohol.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Perrett that she “fully accepts that she has addressed her issues” with drinking.

She added: “Nevertheless, I have to take into account that you appear to have driven with a high level of alcohol in your system.”

Sheriff Hodge disqualified Perrett, of Wellington Terrace, Aberdeen, from driving for one year and fined her £550.