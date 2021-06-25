Testing in three Covid-hit communities soars – but more required to stop spread ‘escalating’

Health bosses have praised three communities for their efforts to stop the spread of Covid – while urging others to play their part too.

NHS Grampian rolled out extra testing facilities in Tillydrone, Froghall and Elrick/Westhill earlier this week following a surge in local cases.

Already, bosses have said the number of people coming forward for a test has “soared”.

In Elrick and Westhill, nine times as many people have come forward in the last couple of days than in previous fortnight.

Tests can prevent more restrictions

Now the health board is reminding people across the region that even if they’re not showing symptoms, getting a test can help stop the virus from “escalating out of control”.

Jillian Evans, head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian, has previously warned that a surge in cases would put the health board under huge strain again.

She said: “We’ve seen close to a four-fold increase in testing in Tillydrone alone and we have just opened an asymptomatic testing site at the Tillydrone Community Campus. We are also seeing an increase in testing numbers in Froghall. In the Westhill area the number of people taking up testing has soared – about nine-fold versus the previous two weeks.

“With testing what we are doing is finding people who are infected but have no symptoms – so are unknowingly spreading the virus. In doing that, getting them to isolate and tracing their close contacts we stop the spread any further. That stops the knock-on impacts of people falling seriously ill and having to self-isolate.

“All we can say is ‘thank you’ to people for working with us, doing the responsible thing and playing their part in protecting their family, friends and community. We really do appreciate it.

“If as many people come forward as possible, especially in these areas, for asymptomatic testing, then we can stop this new wave of cases from escalating out of control.”

Case rates still above Scottish average

In Old Aberdeen, which covers Froghall, the rate of Covid cases per 100,000 is 705.1; in Tillydrone it is 350.8; in Garlogie and Elrick it’s 1,987.8 and in Westhill Central it is 629.4.

The average across Aberdeenshire is 109.9 while in Aberdeen it is 200.7. The Scottish average is 228.6.

The enhanced testing in Tillydrone, Froghall and Elrick and Westhill is open to anyone feeling in anyway unwell – including those with a runny nose, headache or diarrhoea. They can book a PCR test, along with those showing the “classic” Covid symptoms such as a cough, fever or less of taste or smell.

Asymptomatic testing, for those who feel normal, is also available.

Ms Evans added: “From our previous work in Moray, we know it is possible to control surges without putting in place extra restrictions. In working with us, and continuing to do so, each and every member of the public plays a part in moving us forward.”

Tillydrone Community Campus on Hayton Road is open for asymptomatic testing Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm. Those with symptoms should not attend, and should instead book a PCR test by calling 01224 558494 or visiting NHS Grampian’s website.

Pop-up testing will be operating at Westhill Swimming Pool on Saturday from 10am-3pm, Sunday 10am-6pm and Monday 10am-3pm.