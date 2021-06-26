Cairngorms National Park Authority approve new visitor accommodation to boost the local economy

Visitors to the Cairngorms National Park are to benefit from improved accommodation as a number of new developments are given the seal of approval.

Members of the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) planning committee voted in favor of creating new tourist accommodation across Aberdeenshire during a virtual meeting on Friday.

Planners approved a new caravan park in Dinnet as well as plans to impose temporary measures to alleviate traffic congestion at Muir of Dinnet National Nature Reserve.

Three redundant farm builds have also been earmarked for renovation to create self-catering accommodation for the Strathdon area.

Officials pledge the developments will help bring a welcome boost to the park’s economic recovery.

Dr Gaener Rodger planning committee convener said: “Growing demand for a variety of different types of visitor accommodation, and associated facilities to better manage for visitors when they are here, has certainly been the theme of today’s meeting.

“Covid-related holiday patterns mean that we need to ensure that we are giving careful consideration to these types of applications to help the Park’s economy recover but not at the expense of the Park’s special qualities.

“All the applications before us today are well thought out and worthy of our support.”

New lease of life for Aberdeenshire farm buildings

Derelict farm buildings at Glendeskry in Strathdon are being given a new lease of life through the creation of modern self-catering accommodation for visitors.

The development will see the conversion, alteration and extension of three existing redundant steadings to form four holiday lets and a multi-use, open space building.

It was approved by members with the condition that a photographic survey of the existing buildings and structures be undertaken to ensure that a historic record of the former farm buildings exists.

Addressing planning committee members during the online meeting, planning officer Katie Crerar said: “The development comprises a group of redundant farm-related structures within a largely agricultural landscape and overall it is considered that the redevelopment of these buildings will be sympathetic and in keeping with its surroundings.

“It is a positive and useful way to bring these buildings back into use.”

Addressing capacity issues at Aberdeenshire beauty spot

Members also gave the seal of approval for temporary use of farmyard in Dinnet to create a car park to help meet growing demand for access to Loch Kinord and the Muir of Dinnet National Nature Reserve during peak times.

Located just off the A93, the application proposes to introduce a parking area with toilets and litter facilities, as well as car parking ticket machines and access improvements to surrounding paths and trails.

Speaking at the meeting, head of planning and communities, Gavin Miles said the measures were essential in helping to address a lack of suitable parking and future preservation of the popular beauty spot.

He said: “When the first lockdown was lifted last summer there were impacts on the tour Reserve from high visitor numbers, including parking on verges and wild camping around Loch Kinord.

“Insufficient formal toilet facilities for the number of visitors also resulted in antisocial behaviors around the Loch. If visitors to the Loch can be encouraged to park in one place, then damage to the Nature Reserve could potentially be limited through controlling routes of access and improving the ability to message visitors about appropriate use of the area.”

New caravan park earmarked for Dinnet

Plans for a new touring caravan park were also approved for the Dinnet area to meet an increase in people opting for self-catering holidays.

Earmarked for a field on the south of the River Dee, the park will comprise of eight pitches, hot tubs, decking and associated developments.

The small scale site, which will be run under a Caravan & Motorhome Club certification, was deemed by planning officers to be appropriate for this rural location as well as contributing to supporting the local economy.

Cromdale housing boost

A new housing development in the village of Cromdale, near Grantown, was also given the seal of approval.

The 18 properties, comprising of eight affordable homes and associated infrastructure will be built on an area of undeveloped agricultural land which has been allocated for housing in the newly adopted Cairngorms National Park Local Development Plan (LDP).