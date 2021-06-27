Motorcyclist flown to hospital with serious injuries following crash with tractor near Elgin

A man is being treated with serious injuries following a crash involving a motorbike and an agricultural tractor.

Police were called to the incident on Pluscarden Road near Elgin at around 1.30pm today.

The 38-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance for treatment.

Officers confirmed the driver of the tractor has not sustained any injuries following the incident.

The road remained shut to traffic with diversions in place for several hours to allow further investigation at the scene with inquiries into the circumstances still ongoing.

Police are now appealing for information regarding to the crash and anyone with potential dash-cam footage is asked to come forward.

Road policing sergeant Scott Deans said: “Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of this incident.

“If anyone saw the collision or has dash cam footage of it and has not yet contacted the Police, do so on telephone number 101 and quote incident 1848 of the July 27.”