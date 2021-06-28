Stonehaven hotel temporarily closes as staff member tests positive for Covid-19

The Station Hotel in Stonehaven has announced that it will be closing after a staff member tested positive for Coronavirus.

The hotel will be closing for a minimum of 10 days, it announced on on Monday, June 28.

A staff member who was working behind the bar tested positive for the virus after taking a PCR test.

They were last working at Station Hotel on Friday, June 25 and were showing no symptoms at the time.

The closure was announced on the hotel’s Facebook page, where they said it was with “regret” that they would have to close.

All other members of staff who have worked in the hotel over the weekend have since taken lateral flow tests.

No other positive results have been recorded, but they have been urged to take PCR tests to be sure.

Anyone who has visited the hotel in the past few days is also being encouraged to take a test.

Many people who have Covid-19 has no symptoms, and even those who have been vaccinated can still carry and spread the virus.

Station Hotel is not the only place that has had to close following a member of staff testing positive for coronavirus.

Trouper’s Bar, also in Stonehaven, was forced to close last week, and even hospitals and schools have had to adapt to partial closures throughout the pandemic.