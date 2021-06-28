New headteacher for Aboyne Academy

A new head teacher has been announced for Aboyne Academy.

Aberdeenshire Council has appointed Michael Foy, who previously worked as a depute head following his predecessor Lorraine Scott’s retirement.

Mr Foy said: “I am delighted to take up post after 13 years here, first as principal teacher of humanities and then as depute head teacher.

Future looks bright

“I am looking forward to building on the work of previous head teachers Raymond Jowett and Lorraine Scott, and I want to take the school forward over the coming months and years.”

He added: “The school is very much at the centre of this community. I want us to further our existing community links, creating opportunities to develop pupils’ skills, capabilities and attributes in a variety of new ways going forwards that benefit the community as well as pupils.”

Aboyne Academy has an average roll of 790 pupils.