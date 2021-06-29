Council rolls out more mobile testing across Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council will launch more Covid-19 mobile testing facilities next week.

The council wants to make it easier for people to get tested without having to travel long distances, so has now converted mobile libraries into facilities that can move across the region.

This is in addition to the pop-up centres already in operation.

Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Banff, Alford, Kemnay and Laurencekirk are among the places that will first be visited after the programme launches on Monday. The full timetable is on the council’s website.

The new system also means that the mobile centres can quickly be moved to areas with localised outbreaks.

As with all test centres, the mobile units are only for those without coronavirus symptoms.

Not everyone who catches the virus shows symptoms, so everyone is encouraged to be tested.

Those who have been vaccinated are also capable of catching and spreading Covid.

Visitors to the testing centres will be tested by lateral flow device and should receive their results by text or email within 30 minutes of taking the test.

Anyone who gets a positive result must immediately self-isolate and book a PCR test for confirmation.

Test packs to be used at home can also be collected from the mobile testing units.

Rapid testing units have also been rolled out across the Highlands this week.