Stonehaven Covid: Map shows businesses – including open air pool – closed due to outbreak

A dozen businesses across Stonehaven have shut following a spike in Covid cases in the town.

Stonehaven Open Air Pool is among the latest to close after team members were asked to self-isolate.

Restaurants and takeaways including The Station Hotel and The Bay have also shut their doors.

The Stonehaven area is currently recording some of the highest rates of cases in Aberdeenshire, with 54 confirmed between June 22 and 28.

NHS Grampian today urged people to make use of the mobile testing unit that visits the town on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays to help tackle the “rapid rise” in cases.

Tests for those not suffering from symptoms – but who could still be spreading the virus – can also be picked up from pharmacies or ordered direct to your home.

Where are all the closures in Stonehaven?

Stonehaven Open Air Pool, which only reopened for the summer season in May, is expected to remain shut until Monday.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman stressed that no swimmers had been at risk.

He added: “We are closing the facility due to team members being asked to isolate. There is no risk to any pool users and the facility is not the source.”

It is thought that the pool will remain closed until Monday July 5.

The Station Hotel and Trouper’s Bar have both confirmed they will be closed close for 10 days after staff members tested positive.

Popular fish and chip shop The Bay had announced it would stay closed on Wednesday after owner Calum Richardson awaited results of a Covid test.

But today the takeaway has confirmed Mr Richardson has tested positive and that the premises will remain closed until July 9 with all staff now getting checked.

Meanwhile, the Carron Fish Bar, Queens Hotel and the Shamrock and Thistle coffee shop have all announced temporary closures.

Beauty salon Belle Vie also announced their closure after coming into contact with someone who received a positive result.

Last week, The View announced that they had decided to close as a precaution on their Facebook page after a member of staff came into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

What is happening in Stonehaven?

Stonehaven currently has a seven-day positivity rate of more than 400 cases per 100,000 people – more than double the current Aberdeenshire rate of 184.5.

However, the town does not have the highest rate in the region with Rosehearty, Newmachar, Garlogie, Banchory and Auchterless all ranging from 400 to 450.

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “We are seeing a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases in Stonehaven, as well as in other parts of Grampian. We continue to encourage everyone to keep following the FACTS guidance, to attend their vaccination appointments when invited, to self-isolate and book a PCR test immediately if they develop symptoms, and to access regular asymptomatic testing to help us identify cases as quickly as possible.

“A mobile testing unit visits the town on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. In addition, a new community testing unit will be at Mackie Academy on Thursdays between 10am-3pm.

“If you don’t have symptoms, you can order a Lateral Flow Device test kit, with seven tests, via the NHS Inform website. These can be collected from participating pharmacies or sent directly to your home. Please remember, LFD tests should only be used by those without symptoms.”

Aberdeenshire Council will also be increasing its mobile testing facilities next week.

Converted library vans will travel to communities including Fraserburgh, Banff, Turriff, Oldmeldrum, Kemnay, Laurencekirk, Stonehaven and Westhill to offer the tests. The full timetable is available via the website.

Today Scotland reported a new record high of Covid cases with 4,234 positive tests within the last 24 hours.

Earlier this week First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stressed the country is still on track for restrictions to be relaxed on July 19 due to the success of the vaccines.