Turriff swimming pool to reopen following seven-month closure

Turriff swimming pool is to reopen for the first time this year after being closed for essential maintenance.

The north-east leisure centre will open its doors on Monday, July 12, marking the end of a seven-month closure for the Queen’s Road facility.

The pool, operated by Live Life Aberdeenshire at Turriff Sport Centre, has remained off limits to the public since the whole country entered a second Covid lockdown in January.

The extended closure allowed for significant essential upgrade work to be carried out in the pool plant room, as well as the refurbishment of changing and reception areas.

Officials took to social media to announce the news everyone has been “waiting for.”

A spokeswoman for Live Life Aberdeenshire said: “‘We’re delighted to be reopening Turriff Swimming Pool to the public again.

“Customers can be reassured that our staff have been working hard to ensure their visit is a safe and enjoyable one and are keen to see you back as soon as possible.”

© Shutterstock / Ascannio

Return of leisure facilities after Covid

Turriff Sport Centre reopened to customers in April as Aberdeenshire moved from level 2 restrictions down to level one.

Indoor facilities were permitted to reopen from Monday April 26 as part of the Scottish Government’s route map out of lockdown.

Facilities still remain on a reduced timetable and pre-booking remains in place following a three week delay in abolishing all covid restrictions.

Last month, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced restrictions would remain in place until July 19 following concerns for rising Covid infections across the country.

Accessing leisure facilities

The pool will be offering a range of activities, including free sessions throughout the week and all weekend as part of our free summer of play initiative.

All customers wishing to attend Turriff Swimming Pool should book and pay for their chosen activity online before arriving. Bookings go live six days in advance or 14 days in advance for activities that are free as part of summer of fun.

To see what activities are on offer visit the Live Life website.