Woman and young child taken to hospital following car and lorry crash on A96

A woman and a young child have been taken to hospital following a crash between a car and a lorry at Huntly.

Police, fire and ambulance were called to the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen trunk road after the alarm was raised at 5.40pm.

The road was closed in both directions at its junction with the A920 Dufftown road for more than two hours but has since reopened to motorists.

A female casualty and a young child were placed in the hands of the ambulance service before being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

Two fire crews from Huntly and Aberchirder were both in attendance.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear and small tools and remained on scene until 7.36pm.

Transport Scotland officials advised motorists to expect delays following the incident and urged them to find an alternative route as emergency services worked at the scene.