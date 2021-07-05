Peterhead Relay for Life raises more than £185,000 for Cancer Research

A hugely popular fundraising walk returned to Peterhead at the weekend for its 20th event.

Relay for Life has raised more than £2million for Cancer Research UK since its inception, with scores of people taking part in the sponsored 24-hour walk each year.

It went virtual last year due to the pandemic, but organisers were determined to bring it back in 2021, and with a few alterations, 22 teams took part in the fun.

The teams walked from 11am-4pm at Lord Catto Park instead of the usual 24-hours.

In total, the effort has raised a massive £188,365 – even more than the 2019 event.

Lorraine Coleman, event chairwoman, said: “We can’t thank the amazing teams enough for raising so much despite the Covid restrictions hampering so many of the usual fundraisers.

“The committee have been terrific in keeping the Relay for Life going by encouraging teams and fundraising themselves.

“Cancer Research are so thankful as this will help save the lives of so many. We sincerely appreciate all the sponsors for their great support. You truly are so generous.

“The teams enjoyed all the fun and games that were provided by the amazing entertainment team. They had everyone smiling and made the day so much fun.”

A community event

At the opening ceremony, the Thompson Clan – a group who have raised £1million by taking part in the event every year since 2001 – were recognised by the committee and Cancer Research UK.

The first lap of the relay was completed by a team of cancer survivors followed by carers and the rest of the teams while the Fraserburgh Pipe Band performed.

As only the teams could attend due to restrictions, 40 cancer survivors were invited to collect an afternoon tea to enjoy at home. These were also available to the wider community in exchange for a donation.

A Candle of Hope ceremony, created by Fiona Harvey, was shown at the park and via Facebook. It featured “touching” candle bag dedications sent in by members of the public for those who have lost their lives to cancer.

Teams can enter now for the next Peterhead Relay for Life to take place on July 2 and 3 2022.