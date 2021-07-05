Tuesday, July 6th 2021 Show Links
Aberdeenshire road reopens following one-vehicle crash

By Craig Munro
July 5, 2021, 7:11 pm Updated: July 5, 2021, 9:30 pm

A road in Aberdeenshire has reopened following a one-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident, near Esslemont on the A920 between Ellon and Pitmedden, at around 5.30pm.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

The incident also affect the Stagecoach service number 49, which will be diverted via the A90.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 5.30pm to reports of a one-vehicle crash near Esslemont on the A920 between Ellon and Pitmedden.

“Emergency services are on the scene. The road is currently closed and inquiries are ongoing.”

