Topless Grandad, 77, taunted waitress after being told to wear a face mask

A grandad who was ordered to leave a cafe for not wearing a mask whipped off his top and taunted the waitress, saying “who’s going to make me?”

Eric McKenzie, 77, had visited Bothy 57 in Kirkton of Skene for a coffee after boozing at a pub.

The pensioner finished his coffee outside and went inside to speak to some friends, but was challenged by a member of staff about not wearing a face mask.

McKenzie swore at the woman and left, only to return and continue his tirade of abuse, calling a customer’s mother “fat”.

When told to leave a second time the irate OAP whipped off his top and crowed: “Who’s going to make me?”

Fiscal depute Carol Gammie told Aberdeen Sheriff Court McKenzie attended the rural cafe at around 2pm on June 17 and sat on a customer bench outside.

She said: “A short time later he went inside and spoke with a couple seated inside.

“The waitress approached the accused and asked him to leave because he wasn’t wearing a face mask.”

Pensioner ‘seemed to be under the influence of alcohol’

McKenzie responded by swearing at the woman and calling her names, but did initially leave.

However, a short time later he returned and was again seated outside.

Ms Gammie said: “A customer told the waitress the accused had called her mother fat and was very insulting and had commented on her figure as well.”

On being told to leave again, McKenzie swore at the waitress.

Ms Gammie said: “He removed his shirt and asked who was going to make him move.

“He seemed to be under the influence of alcohol, but he picked up his shirt and left.”

McKenzie, of Glebe Land, Kirkton of Skene, pled guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Behaviour ‘entirely inappropriate’

Defence agent John Hardie said his client had limited previous convictions.

He added McKenzie had a “history of mental health problems” which he receives medication for.

The solicitor explained prior to the incident his client had taken more medication than prescribed and had also been drinking alcohol in a pub before heading to the cafe for a coffee.

Mr Hardie said: “He accepts his behaviour was entirely inappropriate.

“He sees alcohol as a problem and has taken steps to address that by contacting Alcohol and Drugs Action.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence for six months for McKenzie to be of good behaviour and address his alcohol misuse.