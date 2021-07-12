Thug who robbed north-east pensioner faces extra jail time for attacking partner and threatening police

A masked thug locked up for robbing a pensioner has been warned he could face further jail time for assaulting his partner and threatening the police who came to her aid.

Steven Craig, known as McGee, turned up at a pensioner’s home, smashed a window and demanded money back in January this year.

Now he’s admitted and awaits sentencing for multiple other offences in the summer of 2019.

In January Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how McGee knocked on his 78-year-old victim’s door in Peterhead, and when he didn’t answer he smashed the door window, reached through and grabbed the pensioner.

McGee, who was partially masked at the time, demanded cash from his petrified victim, who let him in and gave him an envelope of money.

But he was almost immediately apprehended when officers spotted him while racing to the scene of the crime.

Appeared from prison

The 32-year-old was jailed in March and on Friday appeared from prison in Perth at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

He admitted abusive behaviour towards his partner in July 2019 when he kicked, punched and stamped her on her body.

McGee also admitted swearing at and threatening police officers who were called to her aid.

A further charge of breaching bail conditions by visiting his partner just two days later was also admitted, as well as a final charge of trying to punch and headbutt the police officer who attended then.

Plea for an alternative to custody

McGee’s defence agent suggested the matters could be dealt with by means other than an extension to his existing jail time.

However, sheriff David Mackie made no promises and deferred sentencing until August 23, to allow for background reports to be prepared.