Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Two people rescued from the sea after catamaran capsizes at Cruden Bay

By Michelle Henderson
July 18, 2021, 9:28 am
Peterhead lifeboat were called to assist alongside

Two people have been rescued from the sea after their catamaran capsized at Cruden Bay.

North-east rescue teams were called to the small Aberdeenshire village around 5.40pm on Saturday following reports of a capsized vessel.

Rescuers from Peterhead lifeboat raced to the coastline alongside members of the Cruden Bay coastguard team.

Two occupants of the catamaran were plucked from the water before being taken safely back to shore.

A local fishing vessel was also on hand to assist rescue teams.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal