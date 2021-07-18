News / Aberdeenshire Two people rescued from the sea after catamaran capsizes at Cruden Bay By Michelle Henderson July 18, 2021, 9:28 am Peterhead lifeboat were called to assist alongside Two people have been rescued from the sea after their catamaran capsized at Cruden Bay. North-east rescue teams were called to the small Aberdeenshire village around 5.40pm on Saturday following reports of a capsized vessel. Rescuers from Peterhead lifeboat raced to the coastline alongside members of the Cruden Bay coastguard team. Two occupants of the catamaran were plucked from the water before being taken safely back to shore. A local fishing vessel was also on hand to assist rescue teams. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Kyle RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew attend two groundings near Applecross and at Duirinish Man rescued from rocks after vessel runs aground off north-east coast Stonehaven lifeboat called out to rescue injured teenager from Portlethen rocks Quick-thinking ferry crew members rescued two people from the sea